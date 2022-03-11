California urging residents to apply for rental assistance before Mar. 31 deadline

Time is running out for people across California in need of rent relief.

The state is urging people to apply for California's rental assistance before the Mar. 31 deadline.

State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago says there is about $1.6 billion still available for assistance.

There are three ways to qualify:

If you had COVID-19 and it impacted your ability to earn an income

A family member had COVID-19 and you had to care for them.

If your business had to close down because of COVID-19.

Click here for more information about applying.

