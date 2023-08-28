Are you planning a trip to California? Here's a guide to attractions to add to your visit

If you are heading to the West Coast for a California vacation, there is no shortage of things to do.

There's a lot to cover in California, so you'll need a good chunk of time or multiple trips to see all the sites.

A California road trip is a great way to see lots of different areas of the state instead of staying put in one city.

Regardless of your travel plans, here are places throughout the state that you may want to add to your California vacation.

Photo of the Santa Monica Pier. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

1. Spend the day at the Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier is filled with fun things to do. Spend time relaxing on the beach and walking down the pier.

There are tons of rides you can take a spin on, including the Ferris wheel, which will give you a great view of the beach.

Beautiful beaches exist throughout California, including Laguna Beach, Pfeiffer Beach and Newport Beach.

The Golden Gate Bridge spans the bay in San Francisco, California. (Photo By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2. Take a drive on the roads of San Francisco

Driving in San Francisco can be remarkably scenic but also difficult because of the steep roads, so be extra careful when driving around the area.

While in San Francisco, you can also see the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Don't forget to head to Pier 39, where you can see the famous playful sea lions on the dock.

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

3. Visit one of California's theme parks

California is home to Disneyland and Universal Studios. Keep in mind that these theme parks are vacations in themselves because they are each a multi-day destination.

You probably won't be able to mix in these theme parks with much else in California, but if you are a Disney fan or movie connoisseur, these parks are worth looking into for your vacation.

Although Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California have overlaps, including some of the same attractions, they each also offer unique attractions not found at their counterpart.

For example, Disneyland, the smaller of the two parks, has the Avengers Campus, a big appeal for many visitors.

At Universal Studios, it is the same situation: There is a location in both Florida and California, but one thing that the California park features is Super Nintendo Land.

If you are a big theme park fan and have the time on your trip, places like these will be worth your visit.

People take selfies beneath the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

4. Take a hike to the Hollywood sign

If you've never been to California, take a hike to see the iconic Hollywood sign.

There are several different viewpoints where you can get a great look at the California landmark.

You can also visit Griffith Park while you're in the area.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

5. Stroll down the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Since the first celebrities were added to the Walk of Fame in 1960, thousands of others have earned their own stars on the route.

The stars belonging to Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson are among the most sought-after to visit, but there are so many to see.

Tour the Walk of Fame and snap a pic with your favorite celebrities' stars.

Visitors hike the Mist Trail toward Vernal Fall in the Yosemite National Park. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

6. Take in the sights of Yosemite National Park

Visit Yosemite National Park by taking a scenic drive, a hike or a multi-day camping trip.

There is so much to see and do at Yosemite, from water activities during the day to stargazing at night.

You can take a short ferry ride to reach Alcatraz Island. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

7. Explore Alcatraz Island

Alcatraz is most well known as a former prison that hosted some of the nation's most dangerous criminals, including Al Capone.

It also served as a fortress during the Civil War.

It is located offshore from San Francisco.

You can take a short ferry ride to the island.

You can take a day tour and explore the area or book a night tour for an extra spooky experience.

