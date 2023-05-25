These are California's best theme parks: survey

If you're looking to visit California's "overall" best theme park, apparently don't go to Disneyland!

That's according to a new study from vacation rental company Home to Go, which ranked the best theme parks statewide based on factors including affordability and the number of rides/attractions offered at each theme park.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in the Bay Area took the top spot on the list overall. It is dubbed the "thrill capital of Northern California."

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park was named the best value theme park for families looking to get the most bang for their buck.

The study was divided into three lists based on price, number of attractions, and overall rankings:

Top Theme Parks, Ranked by Price

Knott’s Berry Farm Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Belmont Park California Great America Pacific Park Six Flags Magic Mountain SeaWorld San Diego Disneyland/Disney California Adventure Park Universal Studios Hollywood

Best Amusement Parks, Based on Number of Attractions

Six Flags Magic Mountain Six Flags Discovery Kingdom California Great Adventure Knott’s Berry Farm Disneyland Park Disney California Adventure Park SeaWorld San Diego Universal Studios Hollywood Pacific Park Belmont park

Top Theme Parks in California, Overall