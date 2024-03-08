California Super Bloom returns this spring

article

After a wet winter, Californians can expect to see another Super Bloom this spring.

The last time California saw a Super Bloom was in 2019. Experts believe while 2024 had its fair share of rain, this year's poppy bloom may not match up to that of 2019's.

Meanwhile, city officials in Lake Elsinore are implementing measures ahead of time due to an increase of visitors in March and April.

There will be "strict restrictions" on parking to view any poppy blooms in the canyon, and shuttle service operators have already been retained for weekend transportation to and from parking lots into the canyon.

The Walker Canyon Trail parking entrance has been closed, so like last year, motorists will not be able to drive into the scenic grounds.

The 2019 "Super Bloom" occurred in the wake of major winter rainfall, some of it damaging.

In 2019, officials were caught off-guard by the surge of visitors to the city, Decker Canyon, Horsethief Canyon and the Alberhill community. During the weekend before the official start of spring, tens of thousands of people converged on the area, jamming the 15 Freeway, turning shoulder space into temporary parking, as well as clogging the 74 Highway and lining residential streets, virtually trapping locals in their homes.

Law enforcement initially attempted to close roadway access to Walker Canyon, but that didn't stop people from hiking into the hills.

Within a week, officials designed shuttle bus access to the poppy fields, with designated parking areas. The bloom began to fade by early April.

The poppies didn't bloom in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the drought.

In 1903, the California Poppy became the Golden State’s official state flower, and during the 2019 super bloom the poppy fields at Lake Elsinore’s Walker Canyon Trail were so vibrant, you could see the breathtaking display from space.

A live feed from the canyon is available on the city's website.