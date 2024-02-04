Storm timeline: California braces for rain, 'life-threatening' flooding

A second much more powerful atmospheric river spanning multiple days beginning Sunday is looming across much of Southern California, creating "life-threatening" flood risks, according to forecasters.

Particularly, Los Angeles is facing a rare "high risk" of flash flooding on Sunday and Monday due to that atmospheric river, which is promising to dump several inches of rain across the region.

The "high risk" is the highest rung on NOAA's flash flood threat scale and is only issued under the most dire of flooding forecasts.

The National Weather Service strongly urges residents to prepare "for a major flooding event," with the storm dropping up to 6 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas and up to a foot in the mountains. Current weather models predict much of the downpour happening in a 24-to-36 hour span between Sunday night and overnight into Monday.

"Historically, rainfall of this magnitude creates major hydrologic problems in our area and there's no reason to think this won't happen with this event," forecasters said.

Here's what you need to know.

Timeline

The powerful atmospheric river is expected to arrive Sunday, forecasters said. A wind advisory in LA County begins at 6 a.m. and the flood watch begins at 12 p.m., according to the NWS, and goes through 4 p.m. Tuesday

Very heavy rain is expected to hit Los Angeles County by 6 p.m., Sunday and continue throughout the rest of the night. Thunderstorms are expected, and potentially life-threatening flash flooding during this time is a top concern for officials.

Further north, heavy rain is expected earlier in the day. Flood watches have been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties for 1 a.m. Sunday, through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Evacuations

Los Angeles County

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following areas:

Residents in the La Tuna Canyon Road area north of Hollywood Burbank Airport - affected area borders Horse Haven Street to the north, Martindale Avenue to the east, Penrose Street to the south, and Ledge Avenue to the west. - Evacuation centers for people and household pets have opened at Sunland Senior Citizen Center at 8640 Fenwick St. and Lake View Terrace Recreation Center at 11075 Foothill Blvd.- Large animals can be evacuated to Hansen Dam Horse Park at 11127 Orcas Ave. in Lake View Terrace, and the LA Equestrian Center at 480 Riverside Drive in Burbank.

Owen Fire area on Santa Maria Road from Topanga Canyon (now through 6 p.m. Tuesday)

Agua Fire area along Soledad Canyon Road east of Agua Dulce Canyon Road (now through 6 p.m. Tuesday)

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Unincorporated Los Angeles County near burn scars from 10 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Tuesday, including the Juniper Hills and Valyermo areas from the Bobcat Fire, and the following areas of Lake Hughes and King Canyon from the Lake Fire:-- 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road;-- 18000 block of Ellstree Drive;-- 46000 block of Kings Canyon Road;-- 18000 block of Newvale Drive;-- 43000 block of Lake Hughes Road.

City of Duarte - Fish Fire burn scar area on Mel Canyon Road between Fish Canyon Road and Brookridge Road in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

See a map of all evacuation orders in LA County by tapping or clicking here.

Ventura County

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the following areas:

Matilija Canyon / North Fork / Camino Cielo (Unincorporated Ojai)

Evacuation Warnings have been issued in the following areas:

Ventura RV Resort (City of Ventura)

Community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee (Unincorporated Ventura)

Old Creek Road. / Creek Road (Unincorporated Ojai)

4 structures on Grada Avenue & Trueno Avenue (Unincorporated Camarillo)

An Advisory has been issued in the following areas:

Community of La Conchita

An evacuation shelter has been opend by the Red Cross at Ventura College Gymnasium (4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003) for residents affected by storm evacuation orders and warnings.

A full map of evacuation orders and more in Ventura County can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Weather Alerts

A winter storm watch will be in effect in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains through Tuesday afternoon, with forecasters predicting as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet, as much as 20 inches as low as 6,000 feet, and 8 inches at 5,000 feet. Winds will also gust in that area at 80 mph.

A high surf advisory was issued from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday at Orange County beaches, and until 9 p.m. Monday at Los Angeles County beaches.

A flood watch will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon for Los Angeles County.

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

Impacts

Officials said downed trees and power lines and power outages are strong possibilities.

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service Los Angeles

Additionally, there is a growing potential for brief tornadoes, waterspouts, and damaging wind gusts Sunday for coasts, valleys, and coastal waters of Southwest California, according to the latest forecast.

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

With this rain comes strong winds in many areas, with gusts up to 50 mph in parts of Los Angeles County, and reaching up to 80 mph in higher mountain areas and the 5 Freeway corridor.

Will schools be closed?

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said they would be in touch with parents if any campuses should need to close.

"Los Angeles Unified teams from across the District have been planning and preparing for this inclement weather system. Schools are equipped with emergency preparedness plans should campuses experience leaks, flooding or wind damage," the LAUSD said in a statement. "The District is also prepared with alternate plans for impacted areas. We will be in direct contact with families if schools are affected, and the Los Angeles Unified parent hotline is available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 213- 443.-300 for families who may have questions or need additional support."

Are other recreational activities and attractions closed or canceled?

The coming storm was also affecting the recreational activities available to Southern California residents this weekend.

Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed Sunday.

Santa Anita Park canceled Sunday's eight-race program due to the forecast, and a pair of graded stakes, the Grade III, $100,000 Las Virgenes and the Grade III, San Marcos, were rescheduled for Feb. 10.

Also, in anticipation of the storm, the Getty Center and Villa announced it would be closed Sunday and Monday.

The Surf City Marathon Half Marathon and 5K races will go on in Huntington Beach Sunday, rain or shine, according to organizers, who promised to notify participants through email and social media if there are changes in plans.

Anticipated rain, snow totals

The NWS said Sunday morning rain totals have been increased to 4-8" for coasts/valleys and 8-14" foothills/mountains. Lower totals are expected for San Luis Obispo County

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

When will it stop raining?

The wet weather pattern will continue into Tuesday evening, with periods of rain anticipated to continue.

Drier conditions are expected by Wednesday, but a chance of showers will still linger. Snow levels could fall as low as 3,500 feet by Thursday, forecasters said.

City News Service and FOX Weather contributed to this report.