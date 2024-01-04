2024 Election: FOX 11 to host first live California Senate debate

The 2024 election is fast approaching and there are several key races to look out for, including the race for California Senate.

On January 22, join FOX 11 as we partner with USC and POLITICO to host a California Senate debate live from the USC campus.

The four California candidates invited to participate in the debate include Democratic U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, as well as Republican businessman Steve Garvey. The four were determined as qualified for the debate based on the results of the mid-December POLITICO/Morning Consult poll of likely primary voters.

The candidates are competing to fill the seat once held by the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. California voters will determine the top two candidates in the state's primary election on March 5. The top two, regardless of party, will advance to the general election, which voters will decide on Nov. 5.

The debate will be co-moderated by FOX 11 anchor and host of "The Issue Is" Elex Michaelson and Senior Political Reporter at POLITICO Melanie Mason.

The debate is a ticketed event and registration is required for all those attending.

The senate debate will air live on Monday, January 22 on FOX 11 Los Angeles and KTVU Channel 2 in the Bay Area from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the debate live on the FOX Local app and at foxla.com.

You can follow along during the debate on social media using the hashtag #CASenateDebate24.

Promotional partners include California Environmental Voters Education Fund, Courage California Institute, East Bay Community Legal Center, Natural Resources Defense Council, and several USC student organizations.