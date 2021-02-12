California releases interactive map that shows status of school reopenings across the state

article

As schools across California prepare to reopen, the state has launched an interactive map to help provide schools with a clear path to reopening.

The new map is an online tool that provides a statewide snapshot of the current status of school reopenings.

The state says the interactive map "empowers families and communities with information on status of reopening, safety planning and available supports".

Governor Gavin Newsom says the map is part of the state’s ‘Safe Schools for All Plan’.

Click here to view the interactive map

According to his office, the map supports local communities in making data-driven decisions whether to safely reopen classrooms or not. It will display data from all school districts, including charter and private schools.

The governor says the map also helps in providing transparency.

"As COVID-19 conditions continue to improve and vaccinations ramp up throughout the state, this map will provide local communities with accessible, up-to-date information on how districts in their communities and beyond are adapting to the pandemic, including safety planning and implementation," said Governor Newsom. "This map is one of many resources we have made available that will help school staff and families make informed decisions as we safely reopen our schools."

The state says the department of public health will be adding other key data to the map, such as outbreaks reported in each school district and whether the school has partnered with the Valencia Branch Lab for COVID-19 testing.

Schools will be inputting their data every two weeks to ensure it is all up to date.

