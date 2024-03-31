These are California's most popular baby names

How popular is your first name?

According to data from the Social Security Administration, the most popular male name in California is Liam, while the most popular female name is Olivia.

The study analyzed data on more than 10,000 names given to babies born in 2022 across the U.S. The latest data available is for the year 2022.

Data showed 2,610 babies were named Liam in 2022 and 2,178 babies were named Olivia in 2022.

The second most popular male and female names in California are Noah and Emma, respectively, with 2,497 babies named Noah and 2,080 babies named Emma.

Liam also ranked as the most popular male name across the U.S., with 20,456 baby boys sharing the name. Olivia also ranked as the most popular female name nationally, with 16,573 babies sharing that name.

Here's a look at the top 10 most popular baby boy and girl names in California: