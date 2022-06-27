California middle school teacher accused of 'continuous' sexual abuse of student

article

A California middle school teacher is accused of "continuous" sexual abuse involving a student.

According to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, 52-year-old Joseph Nardella was an eight-grade teacher at Clement Middle School when he was allegedly involved in a "continual" sexual relationship with the said student. The alleged incidents took place from 2015 to 2020, the DA's office said in a press release.

Nardella is facing the following felony charges: continuous sexual abuse, sodomy of a person under 16 and sodomy of a person under 18.

Nardella was taken into custody on Friday, June 24. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.