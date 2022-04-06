How to get a free California State Parks pass with your library card

Good news for library cardholders who also love the outdoors!

You can now check out a "California State Library Parks Pass" at your local library. It will allow free vehicle day-use entry at all participating parks.

The free passes are good for entry to over 200 participating state parks. You can see which parks are not eligible here.



It's part of a three-year pilot program in partnership with California State Parks and the First Partner's Office.

Thanks to this program, each participating library will get at least three pass hang tags per branch for checkout. This also includes mobile libraries.

Passes will be available on a rolling basis through April and May for checkout.

You'll be able to check out the pass for an allotted number of days allowed by your local library, then return it for others to use.

The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle holding up to nine people.

There are 1,184 public library buildings in California, and more than 23 million Californians have library cards, according to the state.

"All Californians should have the opportunity to be outdoors in nature," California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot wrote in a statement. "Yet many of our state's residents live in communities without adequate parks and open space. This innovative new program will enable more Californians to explore our incredible State Parks system, and in the process create more equitable access to nature and the outdoors."

