California joins lawsuit vs. Trump administration over looming SNAP cutoff

The Brief SNAP is set to run out of funds on Saturday due to the government shutdown, causing concern among food pantries and recipients. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other lawmakers are taking legal action against the Trump administration to ensure SNAP payments continue. Food pantries like Christy's Foundation are seeking donations and volunteers to meet increased demand as the shutdown impacts SNAP beneficiaries.



The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will run out of money on Saturday amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Food pantries across the Southland are preparing for what could be a huge influx of people next week.

On Thursday, there was a steady stream of people in need of food at Christy's Foundation's weekly food distribution event inside the Northridge Fashion Center.

"It's different right now, there's always an urgent need to feed people but there's an urgent need right now because of what's happening with the government shutdown and people are afraid they're going to lose their EBT benefits and they're scared," said Christy Dawson, founder of Christy's Foundation.

People like Carolina, one of the 1.5 million people in Los Angeles County alone who relies on SNAP to make ends meet. She's visiting Christy's Foundation for the first time.

"I'm short on food right now," said Carolina. "I said 'I better go and get some food.'"

On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta was in Los Angeles to discuss the lawsuit he and 22 other attorneys general filed against the Trump administration over SNAP.

"The law is clear that the federal government has a legal obligation to provide SNAP payments to those who meet program eligibility requirements," said Bonta.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are outraged by the impacts the shutdown is having on SNAP.

"This to me is absolutely unacceptable and is yet another consequence of politicians in Washington D.C. not doing their jobs and Californians suffering as a result," said Rep. Kevin Kiley.

The Republican congressman has signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill that would fund SNAP through the shutdown, but since the House is not in session that legislation doesn't have any legs.

In the meantime, food pantries like Christy's Foundation are asking for donations and volunteers to help keep up with the demand.

"It makes me sad that people are afraid that they're not going to be able to feed their families, have a home-cooked meal for their family to eat," said Dawson.

The USDA does have a contingency fund of about $5.5 billion that could partially fund SNAP through November. The White House has said it cannot legally use that money, but the judge hearing the lawsuit California joined this week indicated Thursday she will likely order the administration to dip into that contingency.

To donate or volunteer with Christy's Foundation, go to christysfoundation.org.