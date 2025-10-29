California police boost patrols at grocery stores as millions set to lose SNAP benefits

The Brief 42 million federal food assistance recipients are set to lose their SNAP benefits this Saturday due to the ongoing government shutdown. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has activated the National Guard and the state has filed a lawsuit against the USDA over the loss of benefits for over 5.5 million residents. Local police are increasing patrols at grocery stores as a preventative safety measure.



With 42 million federal food assistance recipients set to lose benefits Saturday and furloughed workers missing another paycheck, the issue of food security dominated the government shutdown debate this week.

The Food Industry Association, the trade group of major grocers including Walmart and Albertsons, warned that a lapse in SNAP benefits would create widespread financial instability at the local level.

Local perspective:

The Barstow Police Department shared on social media it is increasing patrols around local grocery stores, convenience stores, and shopping centers to support the community during the ongoing government shutdown and temporary freeze of SNAP benefits.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

These extra patrols are a proactive and preventive measure, not a response to any specific incidents, intended to maintain public safety, deter theft, and reassure residents, customers, and business owners, the department said.

Big picture view:

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that SNAP benefits will not be issued in November if the government shutdown continues.

This came after the Trump administration rejected using more than $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the program flowing into November.

SNAP helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries using debit cards normally loaded each month by the federal government. Some states have pledged to keep the benefits flowing even if the federal program halts payments, but a memo from the USDA says states would not be reimbursed for temporarily picking up the cost.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Here's how many people receive SNAP benefits in your state

The shutdown began when a short-term measure to fund the government failed to advance in the Senate. The current impasse is now the second-longest on record. The administration took steps leading up to the shutdown to ensure SNAP benefits were paid in October, with states and lawmakers looking for guidance from the administration for what would happen next month.

SNAP provides nearly $8 billion per month in assistance to low-income households in the U.S. to help them afford groceries.

Local perspective:

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday announced a lawsuit aimed at forcing the Trump administration to continue providing food stamps in November amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

California and more than 20 states argue that Congress appropriated $6 billion to the United States Department of Agriculture in contingency funds for SNAP through September 2026.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DoorDash offers free services for SNAP recipients amid government shutdown

Over 5.5 million Californians, including 2 million children, rely on SNAP.

Newsom has since activated the National Guard, but officials warn it's not enough.