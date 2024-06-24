California heat wave: Warnings in effect as scorching temps grip region

A heat wave bearing down on Southern California continues Monday as another hot day is expected, with some inland areas reaching triple-digits again.

Heat warnings are in effect in the Antelope Valley through Thursday with temperatures expected to pass triple digits. A heat advisory is also in effect for the West San Gabriel Mountains for Monday, with temperatures forecast close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories were also extended for the Santa Clarita Valley and western San Fernando Valley, with temperatures expected between 92 and 101 degrees Monday. Heat advisories were also expanded to include the remaining interior coastal locations through 8 p.m. Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California heat wave brings triple-digit temps to region

A smog advisory also remains in effect through Tuesday at 7 p.m., covering most non-coastal areas of LA County into Riverside County, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said. AQMD officials said the extreme heat will likely lead to unhealthy or worse air quality conditions in much of the area.

The NWS said monsoonal moisture will also bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to portions of the area Monday afternoon and into the evening, mainly over the mountains and desert areas.

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

Some cities experienced record-breaking heat over the weekend. In Anaheim, it was 69 degrees on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 68 degrees in 2022. In Santa Ana, it was 67 degrees, tying a record set in 2016. Camarillo also broke its previous record, reaching 89 degrees.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, check air quality levels, and limit the use of gas-powered lawn equipment until evening hours, as well as conserve electricity.

This is only the beginning of what's shaping up to be a hot summer. The NWS said high pressure is rebuilding next weekend, with a potential for another significant heat wave.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: This popular California state beach is closed indefinitely

"Moderate to high confidence in another heat wave next weekend, with potential for heat to equal or surpass the current heat event," forecasters said.

Cooling centers are open in both the city and county of Los Angeles. To find a location near you, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Officials are reminding residents that with the hotter weather comes an increased risk of heat-related illnesses for sensitive groups like the elderly and small children, as well as an elevated risk for large and fast-moving grass fires. Use caution with anything that could spark a fire between now and Thursday, the NWS warned.

City News Service contributed to this report.