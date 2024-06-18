This popular California state beach is closed indefinitely

Refugio State Beach, a protected state beach park in Santa Barbara County, is closed indefinitely due to major storm damage, officials announced this week.

The California State Parks-owned beach, located about 20 miles northwest of Santa Barbara, "is temporarily closed due to hazardous flooding and debris," according to a statement on the city website. It's part of the lingering aftermath of the winter storms that brought several days of heavy rain and gusty winds to the region earlier this year. Heavy flooding eventriggered a sinkhole to form near the road by the park ranger kiosk.

The beach park's closure is also the result of a "complete failure" of its culvert system that was built back in the 1950s.

"Due to the complete failure of an extensive culvert system, resulting in numerous sinkholes across multiple agency jurisdictions, the park will remain fully closed for repairs," the park’s website states. "There is no anticipated date of re-opening at this time."

Nearby Gaviota State Park also suffered damage, but that park has since reopened.

The beach was also known for its 100-year-old palm trees that were planted over a century ago after being shipped in from the Canary Islands.

Refunds have been issued to those who booked the campground using Reserve California up through June 30.

California State Park has since released a statement saying it plans to update it "general management plan" including Refugio State Beach, Gaviota State Park, and El Capitan State Beach.

"All three parks have experienced many changes since the original General Plans were adopted, and the guidance provided in the 1979 plans is now outdated,"the statement read. "Ongoing damage from severe winter storms, impending sea-level-rise and other climate change impacts, aging infrastructure, significant acquisition of new property, high-recreation demand, and the need to protect natural, cultural, and recreational resources all contribute to the need for updated plans that reflect the current realities of these three park units."