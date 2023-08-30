California gas prices skyrocket ahead of Labor Day

A run of 35 increases in 37 days to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County totaling 39.9 cents ended Wednesday with a decrease of one-tenth of a cent to $5.37.

The average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 28.4 cents higher than one month ago and 10.2 cents above what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.124 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The average price rose 30 consecutive days, dropped seven-tenths of a cent last Wednesday and one-tenth of a cent Friday, then increased the next four days.

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $5.317, its 26th increase in 30 days. It has risen 29.3 cents over the past 30 days, including a half-cent Tuesday, to its highest amount since Nov. 17.

The Orange County average price is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, 29.1 cents higher than one month ago and 13.7 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.142 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose 22 times in 23 days then recorded three consecutive decreases totaling 1.2 cents. It has risen each of the past four days.

The national average price rose for the third consecutive day following a 10-day streak of decreases totaling 5.7 cents, increasing four- tenths of a cent to $3.827. It has increased nine-tenths of a cent over the past three days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and 1.7 cents lower than one year ago but 7.5 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.189 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.