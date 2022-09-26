California gas prices are going up again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 4.1 cents Monday to $5.84, its 24th consecutive increase.

The average price has increased 59.4 cents over the past 24 days, including 11 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 40.6 cents more than one week ago, 54.5 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.432 greater than one year ago.

The current streak of increases follows a run of 78 decreases in 80 days totaling $1.216. The average price is 62.2 cents less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose 2.3 cents to $5.831, its ninth increase in the last 10 days. It has increased 44.7 cents over the past 10 days, including 14 cents Sunday. It is 44.2 cents more than one week ago, 63.4 cents more than one month ago, and $1.469 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price is 57.9 cents less than the record of $6.41 set on June 12.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that several local refineries are undergoing unplanned maintenance as fuel inventories are at their lowest levels in a decade, which caused Los Angeles wholesale gas prices to rise sharply this week," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price rose for the sixth consecutive day following a 98-streak of decreases, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.725. It is 4.8 cents more than one week ago, 14.4 cents less than one month ago, and 53.8 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.291 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.