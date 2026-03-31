California marks first Farmworkers Day

The Brief California has officially renamed César Chávez Day to "Farmworkers Day" following multiple sexual abuse allegations against the late labor leader. The change, supported locally by Mayor Karen Bass and the Board of Supervisors, shifts the holiday's focus from Chávez to the broader collective sacrifices of the farm labor movement. While state offices and courts are closed Tuesday, city and county administrative offices remain open after observing the holiday on Monday.



Farmworkers Day will be observed on Tuesday for the first time after local and state officials renamed the holiday previously honoring César Chávez.

The shift follows a series of disturbing reports detailing alleged misconduct by one of the 20th century’s most prominent civil rights figures.

What we know:

Locally, the city of Los Angeles, county, and the Los Angeles Unified School District have officially transitioned from honoring César Chávez to observing Farmworkers Day.

The decision stems from a New York Times report featuring allegations from multiple women, including United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta, who accused Chávez of sexual assault and manipulation dating back to the 1960s.

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Following the fallout, county supervisors began the process of removing Chávez's name and likeness from all county facilities.

What they're saying:

"The abuses of one man should not diminish the extraordinary sacrifices and accomplishments of the farmworker movement," said County Supervisor Janice Hahn, emphasizing that the movement's legacy belongs to the workers.

Dolores Huerta, now 95, shared her account of being "manipulated and pressured," noting she remained silent for decades due to fears of police hostility toward the labor movement and the risk of not being believed.

Timeline:

1960s–70s: Alleged period of sexual abuse and misconduct detailed in recent reports.

March 2026: The New York Times publishes an investigative report detailing allegations against Chávez.

Last Week: LAUSD and the Board of Supervisors approve the name change; Mayor Karen Bass issues an executive order for the city.

Monday, March 30: City and County administrative offices observe the holiday.

Tuesday, March 31: Official observance of Farmworkers Day; state offices and Superior Courts closed.

What's next:

The county is currently developing a formal process to strip Chávez’s name and imagery from all public buildings and facilities.

Meanwhile, the California state government—which still lists the day as a state holiday—will see its offices and DMV locations closed this Tuesday, though pressure may mount for a permanent statewide name change in future legislative sessions.