E-bike injuries top cause of OC pediatric ER visits, DA says

The Brief Electric bike and electric motorcycle injuries have become the number one reason children in Orange County are admitted to the emergency room. Southern California injuries skyrocketed 430% over four years, with children ages 11 to 14 accounting for 61.7% of electric motorcycle crashes. Major retailers like Amazon are halting high-speed sales in California as prosecutors aggressively pursue criminal charges against parents.



Electric bike and electric motorcycle accidents have surged to become the leading cause of emergency room visits for children in Orange County, according to the District Attorney's Office.

An increase in high-speed electric bike incidents is driving a sharp regulatory crackdown across California, prompting major retailers to adjust their selling practices as prosecutors increasingly target parental responsibility.

What we know:

Injuries related to e-bikes and e-motorcycles have jumped 430% in just the last four years within Southern California, and more than 100 deaths nationwide have been attributed to these vehicles, District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement on Saturday.

Big picture view:

Vehicles equipped with two wheels are only classified as e-bikes if they remain under specific speed thresholds.

They are divided into three distinct categories:

Class 1: Low-speed pedal-assisted bikes where the motor only engages during pedaling and cuts off at 20 mph.

Class 2: Low-speed throttle-assisted bikes where the motor can propel the bike independently but stops assisting at 20 mph.

Class 3: Low-speed pedal-assisted bikes equipped with a speedometer that assist only when pedaling and cut off at 28 mph.

If a vehicle exceeds 20 miles per hour using just a motor, or 28 miles per hour with pedal assist, it legally transitions into the category of a moped or a motorcycle.

SUGGESTED: Parents beware: Your kid's e-bike could land you a felony charge

If the e-vehicle goes over 28 miles per hour, it’s an e-motorcycle—that requires a licensed motorcycle rider over the age of 16, with insurance, DMV registration and a license plate, and a DOT approved helmet.

E-motorcycles, as defined by SB 586, are not street legal.

Local perspective:

Under California law, children under the age of 16 are legally prohibited from riding e-motorcycles, yet data shows that children between the ages of 11 and 14 account for 61.7% of e-motorcycle crashes.

It is also illegal in California to modify an e-bike to change its classification, including to make it go faster.

In response to these safety concerns and a public safety alert outlining these legal distinctions, Amazon modified its e-bike selling practices to enhance community safety and halted certain e-bike sales in California.

SUGGESTED:

Some cities and/or school districts are enacting their own legislation on the use of e-bikes.

The Long Beach City Council agreed to draft a law banning higher-powered electric bikes from all city sidewalks, saying they pose a threat to pedestrians and should be used elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Newport Mesa School District has banned e-bikes for elementary and middle-schoolers starting 2026-2027, affecting all non-high school campuses.

What they're saying:

Spitzer has labeled the surge of illegal, high-speed electric bikes a "pandemic."

Commenting on the Mejer prosecution, Spitzer stated: "This mother essentially handed her 14-year-old son a deadly weapon, and despite multiple warnings of the dangers, continued to let him illegally ride an e-motorcycle until he finally killed someone. If parents aren't going to hold their children accountable, then I am going to hold parents accountable."

Public safety advocates emphasize that broad categorization creates dangerous public blind spots.

"Those safety protocols need to be followed, and you can't just throw all of these e-bikes, mopeds, and motorcycles into a broad category called e-bikes and let anyone ride them without any licensing or regulation," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, Bonta compared the issue to other high-stakes public crises.

"Sort of like fentanyl with one pill can kill, awareness is important. Not everyone knows that these aren't all e-bikes and that there are different rules for different types."

Regarding the prosecution of the mother, he added, "I haven't seen the details of that case, but everyone needs to be accountable for their own actions. And if she, under the law, took actions that violated our criminal penal code, then I think it's appropriate for a district attorney to prosecute." However, he noted a preference for preventative measures, saying, "I think education can save more lives. I think Amazon's steps can save lives. But everyone has a role here, including parents."

Dr. Melissa Rudolph, chief of staff and medical director of the emergency department at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, spoke extensively in a regional broadcast about the sharp spike in e-bike trauma cases, warning parents: "Make sure the e-Bike your child is riding is legal for them to be riding – that they have the property safety training and gear - including a helmet." Officials add a final warning to riders: "Ride like your life depends on it. Because it does."

What's next:

Law enforcement and regional district attorneys are expected to tighten enforcement of licensing requirements for underage riders on public streets.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings of the involuntary manslaughter case against Mejer—scheduled for her next court appearance on June 30 in Newport Beach—will be closely watched as a precedent for parental accountability.

What you can do:

Parents and riders should verify the maximum speed capabilities and motor specifications of their two-wheeled vehicles before operating them on public roads.

If a vehicle exceeds the 20 mph throttle or 28 mph pedal-assist limits, ensure the operator meets the legal age requirements and possesses a valid driver's license.

Families can review local public safety alerts to stay updated on shifting regional regulations.

Ensure that young riders always wear a proper, securely fitted helmet and receive comprehensive safety training.