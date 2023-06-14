California driver paints registration sticker on license plate
Image 1 of 2
▼
Photo courtesy Norco Sheriff's Station
NORCO, Calif. - When it comes to your car's registration sticker, do not DIY.
That's what one driver apparently did and as a result, got their car impounded, officials said.
The Norco Sheriff's Station shared a picture of the orange painted-on registration sticker along with a warning to other drivers.
"Don't drive the vehicle if you can't PAY (not paint) the registration," the department said.
SUGGESTED:
- Norco community remembers Craig Cope, storeowner who shot at would-be robbers
- Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot in Jurupa Valley, suspect killed following pursuit on 15 Freeway
- $33M worth of meth, cocaine seized from Riverside County home
The driver was not identified but his car was impounded.
No further information was immediately available.