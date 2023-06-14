California driver paints registration sticker on license plate

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy Norco Sheriff's Station

When it comes to your car's registration sticker, do not DIY.

That's what one driver apparently did and as a result, got their car impounded, officials said.

The Norco Sheriff's Station shared a picture of the orange painted-on registration sticker along with a warning to other drivers.

"Don't drive the vehicle if you can't PAY (not paint) the registration," the department said.

The driver was not identified but his car was impounded.

No further information was immediately available.