article

The Brief Choco, a Daschund mix from California, was found in Lincoln Park after more than four years. Choco went missing from Antelope, California in 2021 - but was microchipped. After being found, a nonprofit got involved to help return the pup back home.



What a journey: A missing California family's dog found in Lincoln Park, Michigan is back home after more than four years.

The backstory:

Choco, a Dachshund mix, was adopted in 2016 and lived with his family in Antelope, California before going missing in 2021.

The dog — who was microchipped — was recently found tied to the fence of a small shelter in Lincoln Park — four years and seven months later, and 2,289 miles away, according to the nonprofit Helping Paws and Claws.

The owner, who never gave up hope, was contacted by the shelter. Helping Paws and Claws saw a post asking what to do now, and stepped in to help in bringing Choco home.

According to Helping Paws and Claws, Aco Blair and Penny Scott helped retrieve the dog and return him to his family — of which, he's got two human siblings.

Aco Blair Photos courtesy of nonprofit Helping Paws and Claws.

A team of volunteers helped Choco get his necessary vet care, and get to the airport safely while the Lincoln Park Animal Shelter agreed to continue his care until transport.

Helping Paws and Claws collected donations to return the dog, while a concerned stranger donated her SkyMiles for the flight.

Choco's owner spoke with CBS News out of Sacramento, saying she was dumbfounded at how far away Choco ended up.

Photos courtesy of nonprofit Helping Paws and Claws.

"The reason why he would get out a lot is because he would get out a lot with his previous family," Patricia, Choco's owner said. "As soon as he arrived, I found out he is an escape artist and after five years of having him, he finally got out and disappeared."

Patricia told the news outlet that it is one more reason why dog owners should microchip their pets.

Photos courtesy of nonprofit Helping Paws and Claws.