article

The Brief Over 36 million pounds of ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat Ajinomoto Food products were recalled. The recall was issued due to possible glass contamination. Ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shumai dumplings were included in the recall.



A recall for millions of pounds of food products from Ajinomoto Foods sold nationwide has expanded due to possible foreign material contamination, according to an alert from the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Ajinomoto Foods recalls millions of pounds of food

By the numbers:

The recall involves Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.’s ready-to-eat and non-ready-to-eat chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shumai dumpling products, totaling 36,987,575 pounds of food.

The products may contain foreign material in it, specifically glass, according to the FSIS, and were sold at stores nationwide, including Trader Joe’s, and also in Canada.

FILE - Ajinomoto Japanese-style fried rice included in recall. (FSIS)

Dig deeper:

The ready-to-eat and not ready-to-eat meals were sold between Oct. 21, 2024 and Feb. 26, 2026 under the brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei and Trader Joe’s.

The impacted products have best-by dates ranging from Feb. 28, 2026 through August 19, 2027.

Full product list

The backstory:

FSIS began investigating after it received multiple consumer complaints about glass found in the products.

It was determined that carrots were the "likely source of the glass contamination," the FSIS said.

There have been no confirmed injuries related to this recall as of this report.

What you can do:

People who purchased these recalled items are encouraged to throw them away or return them if possible.