Actress Lisa Rinna says she was drugged at West Hollywood's The Abbey

The Brief During an interview with FOX 5, Lisa Rinna said she was drugged while at the popular West Hollywood club, The Abbey. She said she had fentanyl in her system after taking a medical test. The Abbey said they reviewed surveillance footage and found no evidence of drink tampering.



Actress and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna says she was drugged during a recent night out in West Hollywood and later tested positive for fentanyl.

What they're saying:

During an interview on FOX 5's Good Day New York, Rinna said she was at the popular bar and club, The Abbey, in West Hollywood when she was roofied with fentanyl.

"I had fentanyl in my system. Yes. I’m not kidding. I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things, but I can’t talk a lot about it because we’re still dealing with it. It was leaked and my team is dealing with it now," Rinna said.

She said she was able to confirm it through medical testing. She also said she couldn't identify who she believes may have done that to her. Her husband, Harry Hamlin, was with her and helped her leave. She also pushed back on suggestions that she had simply consumed too much alcohol.

Rinna claimed others have had similar experiences at The Abbey.

"So many people that I know have had this happen at the Abbey. All my daughter’s friends. I mean, this is not a first-time thing. This is something that’s gone on for years," she said. "And I do think it needs to be a conversation. And I’m glad now that it’s out and we will deal with it. I just haven’t had my own time to do that yet."

The other side:

The Abbey responded by issuing a statement saying, "Lisa’s team shared concerns with us following her visit, and we immediately conducted a thorough internal review.



When she became unwell, our security team assisted her and escorted her safely out of the venue. We pulled and reviewed all available surveillance footage from the time in question and interviewed staff on duty. We found no evidence of drink tampering or suspicious behavior toward her.



We cannot speak to medical findings and do not want to speculate about toxicology results. We take any report of a guest feeling unwell or unsafe extremely seriously and follow established investigative protocols.



Drink tampering is a crime. If any guest believes their drink has been compromised, we strongly encourage them to report it immediately, either to our management team so we can respond in real time, or directly to law enforcement if they prefer.



The Abbey has extensive surveillance coverage, trained security personnel, and ongoing drink-safety measures in place. Guest safety remains our highest priority."

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Station also issued a statement saying, "LASD WEHO is aware of an incident involving a local establishment in WEHO. It has not been reported to LASD. We urge victim to reach out to LASD WEHO so the incident can be documented and investigated."