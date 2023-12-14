California DMV reminds travelers of digital driver's license program

Hate carrying your California driver's license around in your wallet?

The Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding all Californians of its DMV Wallet/Mobile Driver's License (mDL) that makes traveling a breeze by offering a quick and secure identity-check at select airports without handing over your phone or driver's license.

To date, more than 300,000 Californians have downloaded the mDL since the DMV expanded its pilot program in August, officials said.

TSA now accepts the California mDL for TSA PreCheck passengers at United Airlines security checkpoints at Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and San Jose (SJC) international airports.

SUGGESTED:

All you have to do is show the mDL to TSA, scan the QR code, and head on through screening.

The CA DMV Wallet/mDL is a voluntary pilot program, limited to 1.5 million participants. The mDL does not replace a physical driver’s license or state-issued identification card but gives Californians another convenient option for identity verification and more control over how they share their information. Pilot participants still must carry their physical card, though acceptance and uses of the mDL will continue to evolve. The DMV is working with interested groups to encourage broad acceptance of the mDL.

You can also use your mDL to buy age-restricted products, like beer and wine, at select locations in Sacramento and Los Angeles once you activate the TruAge capability in your CA DMV Wallet. Simply share your TruAge QR code at the checkout counter, while protecting your privacy.

To learn more about the mDL, tap or click here.