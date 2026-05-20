Disneyland announces major park hopping policy change

The Brief Disneyland Resort will officially eliminate its 11 a.m. park hopping restriction on June 9, allowing guests to switch parks at any time. Theme park reservations and a designated starting park are still required, though guests no longer need to tap into their first park before hopping. The policy update lands during a busy summer season featuring new ride enhancements, entertainment lineups, and the resort's ongoing 70th anniversary.



Good news for Disney park hoppers!

Disneyland Resort will officially eliminate its 11 a.m. park hopping restriction starting June 9, giving theme park visitors total flexibility to move between parks at any time of day.

What we know:

Originally implemented during the pandemic-era reopening in 2021, the restriction forced guests visiting with a Park Hopper ticket or a Magic Key annual pass to wait until late morning to cross the esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

But starting June 9, guests will be able to move between the two theme parks whenever they want throughout the day.

Under the updated policy, park reservations are still mandatory, and visitors must still choose a starting park when booking.

However, guests will no longer be required to physically tap into their designated starting park before hopping to the other.

Big picture view:

This change comes during a packed summer season for the resort.

Disneyland recently debuted a popular "Bluey" show, and on May 22, "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge" will launch an upgraded version of "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu.

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The Anaheim resort is also currently hosting its 70th anniversary celebration through August 9, featuring limited-time entertainment and a viral scavenger hunt that is currently available at a discount.

What we don't know:

While the rule change provides significantly more freedom, park hopping remains entirely subject to capacity limits.

If either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure reaches maximum crowd capacity, incoming park hoppers will not be allowed entry.

It's unknown how often capacity limits might restrict hopping during peak summer days.

People walk toward an entrance to Disneyland on April 24, 2023 in Anaheim, California (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

What's next:

The updated park hopping policy goes into effect on June 9. Until that date, the current 11 a.m. restriction remains fully active, and guests must continue to wait until morning hours to switch parks.

What you can do:

Guests planning an upcoming trip are advised to regularly check the official Park Hours calendar or the Disneyland app for the most up-to-date Park Hopper hours, as scheduling could vary depending on the day and specific park demands.