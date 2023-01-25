California Dept. of Justice investigating fatal LASD shooting in Altadena

The California Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it's investigating the death of a man at the hands of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Altadena area of Los Angeles over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue. According to LASD, deputies were called to the corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Woodbury Road for reports that a man was running around threatening to stab people.

Deputies said they followed the man, and then watched him stab an elderly woman and attempt to stab a man. That's when deputies shot him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

The LASD said they recovered the alleged sharp metal object at the scene, but Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said "Although a sharp metal object was reportedly recovered at the scene," the suspect "was not in possession of a deadly weapon at the time of the fatal shooting."

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Once the Department of Justice completes its investigation it will be turned over for an independent review.