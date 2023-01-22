LASD deputy shoots, kills man in Altadena

A man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday in Altadena.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The suspect died at the scene, the LASD reported. Deputies did not provide information about what led to the interaction between the man and the deputy, or the shooting itself.

SUGGESTED: 12 people shot at Louisiana nightclub

The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who has information on this shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.