California counties brace for being pushed back to more restrictive tiers

As California coronavirus infections climb to nearly 1 million cases and the positivity rates continue to inch higher, California counties are bracing for the fact that the state Health Department on Tuesday might push them back into a more restrictive tier, meaning they'll have to readjust their businesses plans, worship services and school reopenings, accordingly.

The state’s top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, is expected to announce these reimposed restrictions about noon.

Every Tuesday, the state updates its 58 counties’ progress on a four-tier, color-coded system for reopening. The lower the cases and positivity rate, the fewer restrictions there are for businesses and certain activities in that county.

Recently, there has been a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

On Monday, health officials in Los Angeles County announced they are ramping up outreach efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

It was also revealed the communities with the highest COVID-19 cases include Pacoima, Sun Valley, Palmdale/Lancaster, East Los Angeles, and Van Nuys.

Orange County is currently in the less-restrictive red tier and faces the possibly of going back to the state’s most restrictive tear.

OC health officials reported 500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, which is alarming considering the county hadn’t seen over 400 cases reported per day since August.

Late last month, Riverside County was pushed back into the purple tier after temporarily being in the red tier, which has been grueling for businesses in the area.

On Tuesday morning, most of the Bay Area was in the orange tier, the third least-restrictive tier of the four designated by the state. San Francisco is the only Bay Area county in the yellow tier, the least restrictive one. Sonoma County is the only Bay Area county to be in the purple tier, the most restrictive one.

California hasn’t seen the even more dramatic surges other states are experiencing but new figures are troubling.

Newsom said some of the increase could be tied to Halloween celebrations while the health director for Los Angeles County urged people who gathered during the weekend to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race to quarantine to avoid fueling the spread.

