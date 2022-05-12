Expand / Collapse search

California Coastal Commission to vote on seawater desalination plant in Huntington Beach

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - The California Coastal Commission is expected to vote Thursday on the $1.4 billion Poseidon Water desalination plant, which would turn seawater from the shores of Orange County into drinking water.

The project is aimed to take about 107 million gallons of seawater to produce 50 million gallons of drinking water. 

Opponents have concerns over environmental conservation, marine life, and also the rise in water bills. 