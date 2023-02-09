Californians begin receiving Climate Credit notices via email

Did you get yours?

Some SoCalGas customers received an email Thursday notifying them of the upcoming California Climate Credit.

"This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the ‘California Climate Credit.’ Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills," the email read in part.

Last week, the California Public Utilities Commission ordered several utilities companies - including Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company - to issue the Climate Credit to residential customers as soon as possible - rather than as scheduled in April - to help combat the "unusually high" natural gas and electric bills.

Households typically receive the Climate Credit on their October or November and April or May bills each year, regardless of energy consumption or bill amount.

But due to this "emergency situation" affecting customers across California, the credit should be available on your next bill.

You'll get the Climate credit if you are a customer of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, or Southern California Gas Company. Customers of Bear Valley, Liberty, PacifiCorp, and Southwest Gas will also receive an accelerated credit, officials said.

