This California city is banning bicycles, motorcycles temporarily

All two-wheeled vehicles including bicycles, motorcycles, and scooters are temporarily banned in a stretch of Rancho Palos Verdes due to land movement, officials announced Thursday.

The ban affecting Palos Verdes Drive South from Wayfarers Chapel to Schooner Drive was implemented by city council Tuesday in order to prevent any injuries due to the poor condition of the roadway.

Land in that area is moving at a rate of 7 to 12 inches per week, officials said.

City council will revisit the ban in six months to decide if it should be lifted or extended.

In February, the iconic Wayfarers Chapel was permanently closed due to the same accelerated land movement in the area. Last month, the chapel's executive director announced the chapel would be disassembled and hopefully relocated.

Administrators say the only hope of saving much of the church was to take it apart and possibly relocate it to a more stable ground. They said they will work to rebuild the structure as close to its original form as possible.

Anyone with questions can contact the Public Works Department at 310-544-5252.