LA's iconic Wayfarers Chapel closes due to ‘accelerated land movement’

The beautiful Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes shut down Thursday due to ‘accelerated land movement’.

"Effective immediately, we are extremely devastated to announce the closure of Wayfarers Chapel and its surrounding property due to the accelerated land movement in our local area," the chapel wrote in a Facebook post.

Details surrounding its closure were not given. It is unclear when the chapel will reopen.

The Instagramable glass chapel is a popular wedding venue in LA. Those with confirmed reservations will be issued refunds and will be contacted by the chapel's Weddings and Events Office, the church said.

People with reservations can inquire about their event by emailing events@wayfarerschapel.org.

The 100-seat, glass chapel opened in 1951 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2023. The famed Mid-century Modern structure with glass walls was designed by Lloyd Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright.



