Santa Monica man arrested after alleged threat to bomb Coachella

A Santa Monica man was arrested for allegedly making false bomb threats at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, according to police.

What we know:

On Saturday, Cathedral City police officers responded to reports of a suspicious man at the Agua Caliente Casino around 10:40 a.m.

The man, identified as Davis Darvish, allegedly claimed responsibility for a bombing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

Police identified Darvish through his Tesla vehicle details and alerted festival personnel and local law enforcement.

By noon, Palm Springs police located Darvish's vehicle and detained him. A search of his vehicle revealed no weapons, explosives, or bomb-making materials.

Darvish was subsequently booked into custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1 million bail.

The backstory:

The casino where the alleged threat was made is located about 17 miles from the Empire Polo Club, where the Coachella music festival takes place.

The festival, which draws massive crowds, is in the middle of its first weekend.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Darvish or the bomb threat was asked to contact Sgt. Rick Osborne at 760-202-2448 or rosborne@cathedralcity.gov; or the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300 or tips@cathedralcity.gov.