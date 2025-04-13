Dead grey whale washes ashore in Huntington Beach

A dead grey whale was found washed ashore Huntington Beach on Friday.

Biologists with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach are performing a necropsy on the whale to determine the cause of death.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department and the Marine Mammal Center disposed of the whale's body on Saturday.

This is the second whale that has washed ashore in Southern California over the past week.

Last weekend, a rare minke whale died after spending several days trapped in the harbor in Long Beach.