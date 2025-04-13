Expand / Collapse search

Dead grey whale washes ashore in Huntington Beach

Published  April 13, 2025 3:29pm PDT
Huntington Beach
The grey whale was discovered on the sand Friday night.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A dead grey whale was found washed ashore Huntington Beach on Friday.

Biologists with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach are performing a necropsy on the whale to determine the cause of death. 

The Huntington Beach Fire Department and the Marine Mammal Center disposed of the whale's body on Saturday.

This is the second whale that has washed ashore in Southern California over the past week.

Last weekend, a rare minke whale died after spending several days trapped in the harbor in Long Beach.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Marine Mammal Center.

