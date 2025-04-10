Escaped inmate from California involved in fatal law enforcement shooting in Mexico

article

An escaped convict from California was involved in a shootout with authorities in Tijuana, Mexico.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service said Mexican law enforcement was attempting to arrest escapee Cesar Hernandez, who is wanted in the US, when a shooting occurred.

Unfortunately, Mexican police commander Abigail Esparza Reyes was shot and killed. Details surrounding the shooting are unknown.

U.S. Marshals Services said their personnel were in the area but not involved in the shooting incident.

"We will continue to assist our international partners with the associated investigations. Those who commit violence against law enforcement officers will be held accountable. To protect the integrity of the investigations, USMS will not offer further commentary," they said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Hernandez was apprehended following the shooting.

The backstory:

Hernandez escaped Dec. 2, 2024 shortly after arriving at the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The department said officials were transporting Hernandez to a court appearance when he jumped out of the van and fled.

He was housed at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano before his escape.

Hernandez arrived in Kern County from Los Angeles County on June 27, 2019. He was sentenced to 80 years to life with the possibility of parole (25 years for first-degree murder, a sentence doubled because it was a second strike; discharging a firearm during the crime and five years for a prior offense).