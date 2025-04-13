Toy poodle killed in dog attack in Santa Monica; pit bull's owner sought

The Brief Police are asking for help to identify the owner of a gray and white pit bull involved in a fatal dog bite incident. It happened on April 11 near Main Street and Strand in Santa Monica. The pit bull attacked a toy poodle, resulting in the poodle's death, and also bit the poodle's owner who tried to intervene.



The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a pit bull involved in a fatal attack that resulted in the death of a toy poodle.

What we know:

The attack happened Friday, April 11 around 5:30 p.m. near Main Street and Strand, according to police.

That's where a gray and white pit bull attacked a small toy poodle, causing fatal injuries.

The poodle's owner was also bitten while trying to intervene, police said.

What we don't know:

Surveillance video showing the pit bull and its owner was released by police in an effort to help identify him.

The owner's condition is not known.

It's unclear what prompted the attack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Monica Animal Control at (310) 458-8595.