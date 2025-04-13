Newsom reveals when PCH will reopen to the public

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an expedited cleanup effort to reopen the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) by the end of May. The reopening will allow one lane in each direction for public travel. Over 100 USACE crews are working 24/7 to clear debris, demolish damaged structures, and repair roadways.



California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced an expedited cleanup effort to reopen the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) by the end of May, ahead of initial predictions.

This initiative aims to support businesses and tourism by restoring a crucial transportation route connecting Los Angeles with coastal communities.

What we know:

State Route 1 (PCH), is a major artery serves hundreds of thousands of Angelenos and international visitors daily, connecting Los Angeles with Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and points north.

Currently, PCH is accessible only to residents in the Palisades Fire burn area, essential businesses, and repair crews.

The reopening plan involves collaboration between the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Crews will work 24/7 to clear debris, demolish damaged structures, remove toxic materials, repair roadways, and install new utility equipment.

More than 100 USACE crews are currently removing approximately 1,284 truckloads of debris per day.

What's next:

Once cleanup is complete, PCH will reopen with one lane available in each direction for public travel.

Security checkpoints at the north and south ends of the closure will be removed, but an increased law enforcement presence from state and local agencies will remain to ensure safety and order, officials said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the second lane of the PCH will reopen in both directions.