This California city ranked as the 2nd most potty-mouthed in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES - A new study reveals Californians rank among the most likely to drop their favorite four-letter words on social media.
WordTips analyzed millions of tweets from around the world to see the percentage of posts on X that contained profanity. They found people in the U.S. had the most foul-mouthed posts with an average of 41.6 tweets per 1,000 featuring curse words.
On a state level, Maryland was the biggest offender with 66.3 tweets containing foul language per 1,000 tweets. See the list of the 15 most potty-mouthed states below.
- Maryland: 66.3 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Louisiana: 61.7 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Georgia: 57.4 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Virginia: 47.6 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Ohio: 47.3 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Mississippi: 45.9 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Pennsylvania: 45.7 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- New Jersey and Nevada tied with 45.5 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Michigan: 45.3 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Illinois: 45 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- California: 44.4 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Texas: 44.3 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Florida: 43.4 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Alaska: 43.1 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
- Delaware: 42.5 foul-mouthed posts per 1,000 tweets
California had 44.4 potty-mouthed posts for every 1,000 tweets and even beat out New York, which had 40.7.
When it comes to cities, Jurupa Valley ranked as the second-most sweariest city behind Baltimore with a rate of 77.6, while Irvine ranked in the bottom 10.
Oakland and Long Beach were two other California cities that ranked in the top 10.
On the other end of the spectrum, South Dakota had the least amount with 21.0 tweets containing foul language for every 1,000 tweets. In fact, five of the eight least sweary states were in the Midwest.