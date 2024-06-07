Best states for singles: See where California ranked

The official start of summer is just around the corner and some singles may be ready to find love.

In the quest for partnership, people in some states may have an advantage over others.

A new study conducted by Spokeo ranked the best states for singles and looked at a variety of factors, such as the percentage of never-married adults, romance scams per capita, unemployment rates, states with the highest likelihood of being ghosted, the cost of living, and the number of mental health providers per capita.

With the cost of living being a factor, the Golden State often takes a hit.

In this study, California didn’t stand out in a good or a bad way and ranked outside the top 10 and bottom 10 best states for singles.

Overall, California ranked as the 29th best state for singles.

For those looking for better chances, you may want to buy a coat and consider moving to the Midwest, East Coast, or the Southeast, as not a single state that ranked in the top 10 was out West.

The top 10 states for singles ranked as follows:

1. Massachusetts

2. Mississippi

3. Louisiana

4. Michigan

5. South Dakota

6. Connecticut

7. Iowa

8. Nebraska

9. Minnesota

10. Kansas

Meanwhile, the worst states for singles were:

40. New Jersey

41. Alaska

42. Washington

43. Arkansas

44. Montana

45. Texas

46. Idaho

47. West Virginia

48. Nevada

49. Arizona

50. Florida

