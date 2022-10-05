3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America

Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?

The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more.

San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed by Sacramento at No. 6, then San Diego rounding out the top 10. These three California cities scored as high as they did because of diversity, accessibility, and quality of food, according to the report.

Los Angeles ranked No. 15.

Other California cities that made the expanded top 100 list include Oakland, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Stockton, Glendale, and Huntington Beach.

If you're looking to dine in the city that earned the top honor - you'll have to travel upwards to the Pacific Northwest where the city of Portland ranked first.

The study compared 182 U.S. cities across 29 key metrics, from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.

Additionally, the study found restaurant prices rose 8% just between August 2021 and August 2022. Even cooking your own gourmet meals can be pricy, as grocery store prices rose 8.3% between August 2021 and August 2022.

You can check out the full report by tapping or clicking here.