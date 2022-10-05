Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

article

Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!

Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Oktoberfest, you can try German food, especially sausages, giant Bavarian pretzels, and of course a wide array of beers.

You don't need to travel to Germany to get the full Oktoberfest experience, there are tons of events being held in Southern California.

Below is a list of a few Oktoberfest events.

Oktoberfest at Ovation Hollywood

Oct. 7 & 8

6801 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028

Oktoberfest 2022 by Wurstküche

625 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291

Simi Valley Oktoberfest

Oct. 8

3700 Avenida Simi Simi Valley, CA 93063

Saint Irenaeus Oktoberfest

Oct. 15

5201 Evergreen Avenue Cypress, CA 90630

Long Beach Beer Lab 5th Anniversary & Oktoberfest Party

Oct. 23

518 West Willow Street Long Beach, CA 90806

Oktoberfest at SteelCraft Bellflower

Oct. 8

16500 Bellflower Blvd. Bellflower, CA 90706

Lake Arrowhead Village Oktoberfest

28200 State Hwy, 189, Lake Arrowhead, CA

Granada Hills Oktoberfest Beer, Wine Tasting

Oct. 22

17609 Chatsworth Street Granada Hills, CA 91344

Craftoberfest Los Angeles

Nov. 5

1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

80's OKTOBERFEST

Oct. 15

201 East Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91502

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest

42900 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake, CA

Phoenix Club Oktoberfest

1340 S. Sanderson Ave., Anaheim

Old World Village Oktoberfest

7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach

Fairplex Presents Oktoberfest

1101 W McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768

More information and events can be found at eventbrite.com.