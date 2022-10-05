Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!
Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Oktoberfest, you can try German food, especially sausages, giant Bavarian pretzels, and of course a wide array of beers.
You don't need to travel to Germany to get the full Oktoberfest experience, there are tons of events being held in Southern California.
Below is a list of a few Oktoberfest events.
Oktoberfest at Ovation Hollywood
- Oct. 7 & 8
- 6801 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028
Oktoberfest 2022 by Wurstküche
- 625 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291
Simi Valley Oktoberfest
- Oct. 8
- 3700 Avenida Simi Simi Valley, CA 93063
Saint Irenaeus Oktoberfest
- Oct. 15
- 5201 Evergreen Avenue Cypress, CA 90630
Long Beach Beer Lab 5th Anniversary & Oktoberfest Party
- Oct. 23
- 518 West Willow Street Long Beach, CA 90806
Oktoberfest at SteelCraft Bellflower
- Oct. 8
- 16500 Bellflower Blvd. Bellflower, CA 90706
Lake Arrowhead Village Oktoberfest
- 28200 State Hwy, 189, Lake Arrowhead, CA
Granada Hills Oktoberfest Beer, Wine Tasting
- Oct. 22
- 17609 Chatsworth Street Granada Hills, CA 91344
Craftoberfest Los Angeles
- Nov. 5
- 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
80's OKTOBERFEST
- Oct. 15
- 201 East Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91502
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest
- 42900 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake, CA
Phoenix Club Oktoberfest
- 1340 S. Sanderson Ave., Anaheim
Old World Village Oktoberfest
- 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach
Fairplex Presents Oktoberfest
- 1101 W McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768
More information and events can be found at eventbrite.com.