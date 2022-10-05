Expand / Collapse search

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

By Alexi Chidbachian
(Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest! 

Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

At Oktoberfest, you can try German food, especially sausages, giant Bavarian pretzels, and of course a wide array of beers. 

You don't need to travel to Germany to get the full Oktoberfest experience, there are tons of events being held in Southern California. 

Below is a list of a few Oktoberfest events. 

Oktoberfest at Ovation Hollywood

  • Oct. 7 & 8
  • 6801 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028

Oktoberfest 2022 by Wurstküche

  • 625 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291

Simi Valley Oktoberfest

  • Oct. 8 
  • 3700 Avenida Simi Simi Valley, CA 93063

Saint Irenaeus Oktoberfest

  • Oct. 15
  • 5201 Evergreen Avenue Cypress, CA 90630

Long Beach Beer Lab 5th Anniversary & Oktoberfest Party

  • Oct. 23
  • 518 West Willow Street Long Beach, CA 90806

Oktoberfest at SteelCraft Bellflower

  • Oct. 8
  • 16500 Bellflower Blvd. Bellflower, CA 90706

Lake Arrowhead Village Oktoberfest

  • 28200 State Hwy, 189, Lake Arrowhead, CA 

Granada Hills Oktoberfest Beer, Wine Tasting

  • Oct. 22
  • 17609 Chatsworth Street Granada Hills, CA 91344

Craftoberfest Los Angeles

  • Nov. 5
  • 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

80's OKTOBERFEST

  • Oct. 15
  • 201 East Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91502

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest

  • 42900 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake, CA

Phoenix Club Oktoberfest

  • 1340 S. Sanderson Ave., Anaheim

Old World Village Oktoberfest

  • 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach

Fairplex Presents Oktoberfest

  • 1101 W McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768

More information and events can be found at eventbrite.com.