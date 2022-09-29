LAX reveals first look at new restaurants, shops

Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday revealed a first look at the new restaurants and shops opening as part of the newly-redesigned Terminal 3.

The new shopping and dining experience will open in phases as the new Terminal 3 experience when Delta begins flight operations early next month.

There will be five new eateries featuring local favorites to celebrity-owned restaurants - like Ludacris' "Chicken + Beer" offering Southern-style comfort food, and Top Chef star Nyesha Arrington's "Native," offering fresh California-inspired cuisine.

Here's the full list of restaurants:

Chicken + Beer : Southern-style comfort food and famous chicken & waffles from Ludacris and Jackmont Hospitality.

Native : Top Chef Nyesha Arrington infuses her Korean heritage into this hyper-local brand offering a relaxing sit-down environment.

Alfred : A local LA favorite offering innovative drinks including coffee during the day and a beer, wine and cocktail menu in the evening.

Homeboy : Food and beverage offerings that also give back to society in an impactful way. Homeboy Industries' mission is to provide hope, training and support to formerly gang-involved, and previously incarcerated men and women.

Jamba : Global leader serving on-the-go freshly blended smoothies, bowls and freshly squeezed juices.

These restaurants will provide guests with more choices for dine-in options and faster service using the latest technology for mobile pickup and delivery via LAXOrderNow.com .

Image 1 of 5 ▼

As far as shopping's concerned, travelers will be able to browse everything from unique gifts to electronics. The terminal will even feature Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology at Hudson Nonstop, giving guests the convenience and speed of paying for their purchases without having to stop at a checkout. Customers simply enter their credit card or hover their palm to enter the store, pick up their must-have travel essentials and exit the store, providing a contactless shopping experience.

Gamers can take a seat at Gameway, a premier video gaming and entertainment lounge offering personal gaming stations in a relaxed setting.

Here's the full list of retail/entertainment options:

Gameway : The premier video gaming entertainment lounge offering personal gaming stations and a retro-gaming bar providing a place to relax, eat and drink.

Hudson Nonstop : Offering a selection of grab-and-go items, snacks and beverages, and the latest in travel essentials with no checkout required. Powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, guests insert a credit card or hover their palm over the Amazon One device, walk in, pick up their items and then exit, all without stopping to pay.

InMotion : Keeps travelers connected by offering consumer electronic products and accessories from Apple, Beats, Bose, JBL, Belkin, Samsung, Samsonite and Sony.

Evolve by Hudson : Brings together national and local brands with the best of travel essentials. At LAX, travelers will find shop-in-shops including fan-favorite local products in a "CRAFTED At The Port Of Los Angeles" section.

A/K Boulevard : Offering travelers an exciting variety of books, travel essentials, snacks, local apothecary goods, LA-made products and more.

"Los Angeles is a world-class dining and shopping destination, and we are thrilled that the new Terminal 3 concessions will provide our guests an innovative restaurant and retail experience on par with the offerings of our great city," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. "In partnership with URW and Delta, we have brought together a diverse collection of brands, while creating opportunities for small- and minority-owned businesses to operate at the airport."



The ten new restaurant and retail concessions are part of LAWA and Delta's $2.3 billion modernization project to consolidate Terminals 2 and 3. Set to be completed in 2023, the 1.2-million-square-foot, 27-gate complex will provide an easy-to-navigate customer journey as well as airside connection to the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

A phased opening of the new concessions began earlier this summer with Gameway, Homeboy and A/K Boulevard.

The remainder of the concessions are expected to open by summer of 2023.



