Best and worst places to rent in America: See where California cities ranked

As the cost of living continues to climb across the board in California, homeownership has become a pipe dream for many. Now, a new study from Wallethub shows renting is also challenging for many – but not all – in the Golden State.

What we know:

Researchers looked at the best and worst places to rent in America as inflation continues to influence rental prices. Overall, WalletHub found there was a 5.1% increase in price year-over-year.

When looking at where renters got the most bang for their buck in 180 markets, not a single California city ranked in the top 10. However, some ranked in the top 50, while a city in the Inland Empire did find itself ranked in the bottom 10. The study also used factors such as job availability and quality of life in their findings.

Where California cities ranked

By the numbers:

On the bright side, not all California cities ranked at the bottom of the list, with Fremont and Irvine ranked at numbers 25 and 26, respectively. Huntington Beach also ranked at number 35 and San Francisco surprisingly found itself ranked 43rd. Meanwhile, in terms of the state's other big cities, Los Angeles ranked relatively low.

Here’s where California cities ranked for renters when looking at 182 rental markets in America:

25. Fremont

26. Irvine

35. Huntington Beach

43. San Francisco

63. San Diego

68. Garden Grove

79. Santa Clarita

87. San Jose

100. Oxnard

103. Rancho Cucamonga

107. Modesto

109. Bakersfield

118. Santa Rosa

124. Chula Vista

125. Anaheim

129. Long Beach

132. Santa Ana

137. Glendale

141. Los Angeles

148. Oceanside

152. Riverside

156. Ontario

165. Moreno Valley

168. Oakland

174. San Bernardino

Best cities for renters in America

Below are the best cities for renters in America, according to WalletHub, with multiple cities in California’s neighbor to the East, Arizona, ranking in the top 10.

Overland Park, Kansas Scottsdale, Arizona Chandler, Arizona Gilbert, Arizona Bismark, North Dakota Sioux Falls, South Dakota Huntsville, Alabama Peoria, Arizona Lewiston, Maine Nashua, New Hampshire

On the contrary, the following ranked as the worst cities for renters:

173. Huntington, West Virginia

174. San Bernardino, California

175. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

176. Jackson, Mississippi

177. Newark, New Jersey

178. New Orleans, Louisiana

179. Tacoma, Washington

180. Cleveland, Ohio

181. Detroit, Michigan

182. Memphis, Tennessee

What they're saying:

"In the best cities for renters, rent can cost you as little as around 15% of your income. You’ll also have access to robust laws that protect renters, such as limiting deposits to only a month or two of rent. Our study also considers quality-of-life factors such as a city’s traffic congestion, job market or recreation options to make sure you can get a good living experience, not just inexpensive housing," said Chip Lupo, an analyst with Wallethub.

Click here to read the full study.