Best and worst places to rent in America: See where California cities ranked
LOS ANGELES - As the cost of living continues to climb across the board in California, homeownership has become a pipe dream for many. Now, a new study from Wallethub shows renting is also challenging for many – but not all – in the Golden State.
What we know:
Researchers looked at the best and worst places to rent in America as inflation continues to influence rental prices. Overall, WalletHub found there was a 5.1% increase in price year-over-year.
When looking at where renters got the most bang for their buck in 180 markets, not a single California city ranked in the top 10. However, some ranked in the top 50, while a city in the Inland Empire did find itself ranked in the bottom 10. The study also used factors such as job availability and quality of life in their findings.
Where California cities ranked
By the numbers:
On the bright side, not all California cities ranked at the bottom of the list, with Fremont and Irvine ranked at numbers 25 and 26, respectively. Huntington Beach also ranked at number 35 and San Francisco surprisingly found itself ranked 43rd. Meanwhile, in terms of the state's other big cities, Los Angeles ranked relatively low.
Here’s where California cities ranked for renters when looking at 182 rental markets in America:
25. Fremont
26. Irvine
35. Huntington Beach
43. San Francisco
63. San Diego
68. Garden Grove
79. Santa Clarita
87. San Jose
100. Oxnard
103. Rancho Cucamonga
107. Modesto
109. Bakersfield
118. Santa Rosa
124. Chula Vista
125. Anaheim
129. Long Beach
132. Santa Ana
137. Glendale
141. Los Angeles
148. Oceanside
152. Riverside
156. Ontario
165. Moreno Valley
168. Oakland
174. San Bernardino
Best cities for renters in America
Below are the best cities for renters in America, according to WalletHub, with multiple cities in California’s neighbor to the East, Arizona, ranking in the top 10.
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Chandler, Arizona
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Bismark, North Dakota
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Peoria, Arizona
- Lewiston, Maine
- Nashua, New Hampshire
On the contrary, the following ranked as the worst cities for renters:
173. Huntington, West Virginia
174. San Bernardino, California
175. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
176. Jackson, Mississippi
177. Newark, New Jersey
178. New Orleans, Louisiana
179. Tacoma, Washington
180. Cleveland, Ohio
181. Detroit, Michigan
182. Memphis, Tennessee
What they're saying:
"In the best cities for renters, rent can cost you as little as around 15% of your income. You’ll also have access to robust laws that protect renters, such as limiting deposits to only a month or two of rent. Our study also considers quality-of-life factors such as a city’s traffic congestion, job market or recreation options to make sure you can get a good living experience, not just inexpensive housing," said Chip Lupo, an analyst with Wallethub.
Click here to read the full study.
The Source: Information from a Wallethub study published on July 8, 2025.