California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding

The "peak intensity" of the storm is expected to be Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.

How much rain will we get?

NWS forecasters said 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall across most of the area, with some mountain areas receiving 4 to 8 inches.

"These rates and amounts could cause significant flash flooding or debris flows across the region in and outside of recent burn scars with significant small stream and urban flooding possible," according to the NWS.

What weather alerts are in place?

The NWS issued a flood watch that will be in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon over the bulk of the Southland. In Orange County, the flood watch will be in effect Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

The rain will be accompanied by gusting winds. A wind advisory will be in effect in Orange County from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, with winds of 15 to 25 mph possible, including gusts of up to 40 mph, according to the NWS.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties, in addition to the Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

A High Wind Watch was issued for the Central Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains and mountains of Ventura County.

Forecasters said wind watches could be issued in Los Angeles County mountains and deserts as the storm develops.

Most widespread strong winds will be over Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the NWS said.

"There will be many potential problems associated with this storm system including urban and small stream flooding, rocks and debris on roads, downed trees and numerous power outages, and mud and debris flows out of recent burn areas," according to the NWS.

Additionally, a High Surf Warning issued for the beaches of the Central Coast and Ventura County beaches.

Surf heights are expected to peak Thursday into Friday in the following areas:

Central Coast and Ventura County coast: 15-18 feet with sets up to 22 feet on west facing beaches

Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County south coast County: 8-13 feet

Ventura County: 10-14 with sets up to 17 feet possible

Santa Barbara South Coast: 6-10 feet

Resources

Sandbag pickup is available in many cities including Lynwood and Rancho Palos Verdes. Check with your local City Public Works department for the most up-to-date information on sandbag pickup.