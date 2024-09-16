TSA proposes REAL ID 'phased enforcement' - here's what that means

The Transportation Security Administration said it's ready to begin enforcing the REAL ID deadline - but with a different approach.

The agency released its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking last week, which would phase the enforcement over a period of two years, beginning on May 7, 2025.

"Because of the history of extensions related to REAL ID enforcement, (the Department of Homeland Security) believes that the public may continue to expect that additional extensions are likely and not feel urgency to obtain a REAL ID. DHS believes this pattern is likely to delay increased adoption in many states despite best efforts to inform the public, potentially leading to last-minute surges in demand for REAL IDs leading up to the deadline," the notice said.

According to the TSA, just 56% of drivers' licenses and other state-issued ID cards are compliant with the REAL ID law.

"Federal agencies would still be required to commence REAL ID card-based enforcement on May 7, 2025, this proposed rule would provide agencies, for a period of up to 2 years, flexibility to determine that a phased approach to card-based enforcement is appropriate after considering relevant factors including security, operational feasibility, and impact to the public offered by their agency," the proposal said.

If these rules are approved, how the phased enforcement would work would be up to individual agencies in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, the TSA said.

Be warned - travelers should still expect to be required to present a REAL ID-compliant document at U.S. airports beginning May 7, or expect delays during the security screening process, the TSA said.

Non-REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs will not be accepted for boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, accessing federal government facilities, or entering nuclear power plants.

All residents 18 and older who intend to fly domestically or enter these types of facilities will be required to obtain REAL ID-compliant cards.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

"TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions, and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025," TSA administrator David Pekoske said, adding that "REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation."

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.