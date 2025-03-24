Cal Fire releases new fire hazard maps for Southern California

The Brief A wildland zone is classified as Moderate, High, or Very High fire hazard based on the average hazard across the area. Many factors are considered such as fire history, predicted flame length, and blowing embers. The maps were last updated in 2015.



Officials with Los Angeles County and Cal Fire will give an update on new, updated wildfire hazard maps for Southern California on Monday.

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. with further details.

Scheduled speakers include LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Deputy Fire Chief Albert Yanagisawa with the LA County Fire Department, and officials with LA County Public Works and Regional Planning.

What we know:

The 2025 Local Responsibility Areas Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps are issued by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The maps, which were last updated in 2015, identify areas into different fire risk zone levels: "moderate," "high" or "very high."

Officials refer to these maps for land-use decisions, building standards, and wildfire mitigation strategies.

The urgency to release the updated maps comes from an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month, following the destructive Palisades and Eaton fires in January.

The backstory:

According to Cal Fire, the maps are developed using a "science-based and field-tested model that assigns a hazard score based on the factors that influence fire likelihood and fire behavior."

"Many factors are considered, such as fire history, existing and potential fuel (natural vegetation), predicted flame length, blowing embers, terrain, and typical fire weather for the area," according to the Cal Fire website.

The maps cover cities and towns where local fire departments are responsible for managing wildfires. There is a separate map for parts of the state where Cal Fire is in charge. Federal lands are not included in the maps.

What they're saying:

Last month, Gov. Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to fast-track critical projects protecting communities from wildfire, ahead of peak fire season following the devastation of the LA firestorms and with the risk of wildfires increasing statewide.

"This year has already seen some of the most destructive wildfires in California history, and we’re only in March. Building on unprecedented work cutting red tape and making historic investments – we’re taking action with a state of emergency to fast-track critical wildfire projects even more. These are the forest management projects we need to protect our communities most vulnerable to wildfire, and we’re going to get them done," Newsom said in a statement.

"California has experienced an increase in catastrophic wildfires over the past ten years," Cal Fire Director Thom Porter said following Newsom's proclamation. "The Procurement Sprint enables CAL FIRE to think outside the box and work with innovators from across the private, public and non-profit sectors to identify solutions to the challenge of detecting when a wildfire starts, and subsequently, where the fire will progress."

Why It's Important:

In the wake of the deadly January wildfires, the updated maps come at a time when the public's concerns grow over wildfire risk.

The maps are important to identify areas most prone to burning and how to mitigate those risks.