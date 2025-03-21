LA Mayor issues executive order to expedite rebuilding in the Pacific Palisades

The Brief It's been over two months since the Palisades Fire first erupted. Debris removal efforts continue. On Friday, LA Mayor Karen Bass issued an emergency executive order created to expedite the rebuilding process in the Pacific Palisades.



It's been over two months since the deadly Palisades Fire first erupted and tore through parts of West Los Angeles.

On Friday, LA Mayor Karen Bass issued an emergency executive order aimed at expediting the rebuilding process for impacted residents of the Pacific Palisades.

Mayor Bass added the debris removal process continues moving at a historic pace.

A detailed plan of action to rebuild the Palisades

What we know:

A press release from the mayor's office said the order focuses on improving resilience against future climate-fueled disasters. City departments have been directed to streamline permitting processes, promote fire-resistant construction, and strengthen infrastructure resilience.

See a detailed plan of action below.

Streamlined Permitting for All-Electric Homes

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has been tasked with developing a fast-track permitting process for homeowners opting to rebuild with all-electric systems. Recommendations are expected within 60 days, focusing on eligible projects that incorporate sustainable technologies like heat pumps and solar power.

Promoting Fire-Resistant Construction

Various city departments, including the Department of Building and Safety and the Department of City Planning, will provide recommendations within 90 days to encourage the use of fire-resistant materials. This initiative aligns with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-18-25, which mandates ember-resistant zones in fire-prone areas.

Infrastructure Resilience and Utility Reliability

Efforts to enhance the resilience of utilities and public infrastructure are underway. The LADWP, Board of Public Works, and LADOT will report on potential improvements, such as undergrounding and electrification upgrades, to ensure power reliability during severe weather events.

Resilient Public Facilities

The Bureau of Engineering will collaborate with Recreation and Parks and the Los Angeles Public Library to incorporate climate and fire-resilient features into municipal facilities in the Palisades.

Water System Resilience

The LADWP will assess the resilience of the city’s water supply and management systems, focusing on their ability to support firefighting operations and potential upgrades to enhance system resilience.

Flood and Landslide Protection

The Bureau of Engineering will report on strategies to strengthen hillside protections and control erosion, including nature-based solutions to maximize runoff infiltration.

Wildfire Disaster Preparedness

The Emergency Management Department, in coordination with the Los Angeles Fire Department, will evaluate existing wildfire preparedness systems and recommend improvements to evacuation routes and emergency notifications.

Aligning Planning Policies

City planning policies addressing wildfire and extreme weather risks will be evaluated for alignment. This includes the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, Climate Vulnerability Assessment, and other relevant plans.

Enhancing Community Resilience

The Los Angeles Fire Department will work with community organizations to expand emergency response training and conduct wildfire preparedness sessions for residents in affected areas.

Resilient Rebuild Advisory Committee

A Resilient Rebuild Advisory Committee will be established to review and recommend rebuilding strategies. The committee will include community representatives, city officials, and stakeholders from various sectors.

Insurance for Resilient Homes

The Mayor’s Office will collaborate with the State Insurance Commissioner to explore expanded insurance options for homeowners rebuilding wildfire-resilient homes.

Mayor Bass emphasized the importance of rebuilding with future resilience in mind, ensuring that communities are better protected against climate-related threats. The executive order marks a significant step in the recovery efforts following the devastating January 2025 firestorm.