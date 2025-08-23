Serial 'butt sniffer' arrested again in Burbank

article

The Brief Calese Carron Crowder is a registered sex offender and known as a serial ‘butt sniffer’ after being caught multiple times following women and attempting to sniff their behinds. He has a lengthy criminal past and was recently arrested in July. Police say the majority of his crimes occur in Burbank and Glendale.



Calese Carron Crowder, a 38-year-old registered sex offender who is known as a serial "butt sniffer", was arrested for the second time in two months for allegedly loitering at a Burbank store and sniffing women's butts, authorities said.

Sheriff's inmate records show Calese Carron Crowder of Glendale was arrested at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 by Burbank police.

He was booked into the Burbank Police Department at 1:08 a.m. Thursday but it appeared Burbank dropped its case on grounds of an insufficient complaint. The inmate records showed that Crowder was being held without bail by the California Department of Corrections on a code that indicates he was on parole, according to the legal information website Avvo.com.

The backstory:

Crowder was arrested in July for similar actions.

On July 22, officers responded to Nordstrom Rack at the Empire Center in Burbank following reports of a suspicious individual roaming through the women's department and sexually harassing a female customer, according to Burbank police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Crowder had left the store before officers arrived, but he was tracked down at a Walmart store in the same plaza and taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

Crowder, a registered sex offender currently on parole, has a history of similar offenses in Glendale and Burbank dating back to 2021, according to police.

He was arrested for allegedly peeping into a family's home in Glendale in 2023. In August of that year, a woman posted a TikTok video that went viral allegedly showing Crowder crouching behind her and attempting to sniff her at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Burbank.

Crowder previously served time in state prison on burglary and robbery charges and had been sentenced in February 2023 to a year in jail for indecent exposure in Santa Clarita, court records show. However, Crowder was released early anyway, law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital in August of 2023.