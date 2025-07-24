Registered sex offender arrested again for sniffing woman at Burbank store

A registered sex offender who was previously arrested for sniffing a woman, was arrested for doing it again.

What we know:

On July 22, officers with the Burbank Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious individual loitering in the women’s department of Nordstrom Rack on North Victory Place.

Officers located 38-year-old Calese Carron Crowder at a Walmart, which was also located in the same shopping center.

Store surveillance showed Crowder following a female customer through the women's section. Officers observed him crouching near the woman, attempting to sniff her butt, police said.

Crowder was immediately detained.

The Burbank City Attorney’s Office filed one count of loitering with intent to commit a crime. Crowder remains in custody with bail set at $100,000.

Suspect has lengthy rap sheet

Dig deeper:

According to the police department, Crowder, a resident of Glendale, is a registered sex offender currently on active parole and has a documented history of similar arrests for lewd conduct in both Glendale and Burbank, dating back to 2021.

In 2023, video uploaded to TikTok, showed Crowder browsing a section of books at a Barnes and Noble store while crouching low on the floor, inching closer to the woman. The woman alleged him was trying to smell her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Once she uploaded the video to TikTok, the woman said several other people contacted her saying they had also been victimized by the same man at other stores including Urban Outfitters and Marshall's.

Also in 2023, Crowder was arrested on suspicion of peeping and prowling at a Glendale home where children were present.

Crowder previously served time in state prison on burglary and robbery charges and had been sentenced in February 2023 to a year in jail for indecent exposure in Santa Clarita, court records show. However, Crowder was released early anyway, law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital in August of 2023.