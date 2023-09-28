Co-worker sentenced to life for fatal 2019 stabbing of retired administrator at Cal State Fullerton

A Huntington Beach man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the vicious stabbing death of his boss.

Chuyen Van Vo pleaded guilty to the murder of Steven Shek Keung Chan, a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator turned consultant, who was fatally attacked in a parking lot at California State University, Fullerton in 2019. The sentencing marks the end of a legal battle that has gripped the community with shock and disbelief.

Vo's sentencing comes after he offered a guilty plea, accepting life imprisonment without parole. In addition to the murder charge, Vo also pleaded guilty to one felony count of grand theft by embezzlement and admitted to the special circumstance of lying in wait. The court determined that Vo had meticulously planned the attack, as evidenced by the discovery of a backpack containing a note detailing his plan, along with items such as a wig, beard, zip ties, lighter fluid, and a lighter.

Investigators believe that Vo's motive for the brutal murder was to prevent his boss from uncovering his fraudulent activities. As part of his role at Cal State Fullerton's Extension and International Program (EIP), Vo had created a fake tutoring business and submitted fabricated invoices to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars from the university. The victim, Steven Shek Keung Chan, had reviewed several of these fake invoices and had initiated conversations about the need for increased scrutiny.

The sentencing of Vo brings a sense of closure to the victim's family, who have endured immeasurable pain since the tragic loss of their loved one. The community, too, finds solace in knowing that justice has been served. It serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from unchecked greed and deception, and the lengths some individuals are willing to go to protect their ill-gotten gains.

As the community moves forward, they remember Steven Shek Keung Chan and the impact he had on their lives. The university has taken steps to strengthen financial oversight and implement stricter measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The memory of this senseless crime will endure, urging institutions and individuals alike to prioritize transparency, accountability, and the safety of their communities.