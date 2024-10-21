CA District 47 Race: Dave Min and Scott Baugh

The balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives could be decided in California’s 47th Congressional District, where Democratic State Sen. Dave Min and Republican business owner Scott Baugh are locked in a close race. The district covers a large part of Orange County.

Min, a first-generation Korean American who has served in the state Senate since 2020, said the election offers voters a clear choice.

"You have a candidate in me who has a record of serving the public versus someone who has spent his entire career trying to enrich himself," Min said.

Baugh, a former California Assembly member and past chairman of the Orange County GOP, emphasized the high stakes of the election.

"The free world’s really at stake here. The future of Congress is very narrow, and we have to make sure that we set this country back on the right course," Baugh said.

The candidates recently appeared on FOX 11’s "The Issue Is," where they discussed key topics such as abortion rights. Min voiced his support for codifying Roe v. Wade.

"What I’d like to see happen is for us to restore the status quo we had under Roe v. Wade. I think the codification of Roe v. Wade is something I would support should I be elected to Congress," Min said.

Baugh, who describes himself as personally pro-life, said his views would not dictate federal policy.

"I don’t think the federal government should step in and ban abortion at all. Let the states sort this out," Baugh said.

Both candidates acknowledged that gun violence is a significant issue. Min argued for stricter gun control measures, while Baugh called for enforcing existing laws.

"We make it so easy that 13-year-olds can get an arsenal of AR-15s and Glocks — weapons that, in other countries, are reserved for soldiers," Min said.

"You can outlaw an AR-15 16 times — it’s not going to change what’s happening out there. The gun laws are on the books, we just need to enforce them," Baugh said.

The candidates also disagreed on immigration and the fentanyl crisis. Baugh, whose brother died from fentanyl in 2020, linked the drug epidemic to illegal immigration.

"This is fentanyl coming across the southern border. It’s torn families apart, and we just think it needs to be addressed and stopped," Baugh said.

Min said he supports measures to combat fentanyl trafficking and strengthen border security.

"I have voted for every bill to criminalize the trafficking of fentanyl. We have to start going after the suppliers," Min said. "Obviously, we have to take action."

Baugh said his approach to immigration is one of balance.

"My philosophy is a tall fence and a wide gate. We allow a lot of immigration here, but it has to be legal because illegal immigration brings drugs, it brings sex trafficking, and it brings terrorism," Baugh said.

Min said a bipartisan border bill would have been a "good start" but acknowledged it wouldn’t solve all problems.

Both candidates are attorneys and California natives. Baugh grew up on a farm and served in the Assembly from 1995 to 2000, while Min has served in the state Senate since 2020.

As they vie for a seat in Congress, both argue their party is best suited to lead the House.

"A Republican House wants to be tough on crime, they want to get our debt under control, and they want to secure our border," Baugh said.

"The biggest difference is that a Democratic House might actually get something done," Min said. "This particular Republican House is going to be infamous for being the worst Congress in history."